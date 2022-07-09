Kuching Fest to have 333 food stalls, 90 for trade fair

KUCHING (July 9): A total of 423 stalls will be set up for this year’s Kuching Festival to be held from July 29 to Aug 21 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Dewan Masyarakat.

There will be 333 stalls for the food fair and 90 stalls for the trade fair.

Its organising chairman Goh Tze Hui said they had finalised the stalls and no extra ones would be allowed anymore.

“As can be seen, canopies have been set up within the vicinity of the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat to pave way for the 24-day Kuching Festival.

“This year’s Garden Show will see new lighting decorations, which should allow people to snap photos for good memories. The trade fair stalls will be inside the Dewan Masyarakat,” he said during Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng’s Facebook Live ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

Goh also said no plastic straws and bags will be permitted during the festival, themed ‘Kuching Best Creative Food and Culture’.

He also reminded all the council had banned polystyrene in 2019, while plastic straws have also been banned at all hawker centres under MBKS’ jurisdiction.

He thus advised festival goers to bring along their own recycling bags or containers.

To better preserve the environment, he said MBKS had engaged a company to collect used cooking oil from food stall operators during the festival, which he said was to prevent them from disposing of used cooking oil by pouring it into the ditch.

Goh added dine-in, takeaway and delivery will be offered this time around.

“Tables and chairs will be lined up for festival-goers — with social distancing observed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wee said the Mayor’s Walk 2022 will be held on Aug 28 and free T-shirts will be handed out to individuals taking part in the walk.

He added the grand final of Kuching’s Got Talent, an activity held in conjunction with the Kuching Festival, will take place on Aug 14.

Wee in response to a question said eight Chinese clan-based organisations will be offering their respective delicacies throughout the festival this year.

He said each of these clan organisations will be allocated three days to offer their specialities.

“We will announce which Chinese clan will be offering their delicacies on what days at a later date,” Wee added.