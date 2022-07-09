Mambong to be major coffee producer, has its own brand

KUCHING (July 9): Mambong state constituency, which is expected to be a major coffee producer in Sarawak, has already got its own coffee brand ‘Katup’ available in the market, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He pointed out that ‘Katup’ coffee is quite of high standard, and he had taken it before.

He assured that the product is of good quality as its production involved a well-known coffee trader and coffee connoisseur.

On the total production of coffee in Mambong now, he said he could not tell because its production is based on individual output.

“We have three or four people in Kampung Karu having matured coffee trees and the production is enough for one company to produce just a certain amount of coffee.

“But I can say at the moment we have our own brand, we call it ‘Katup’ coffee.

“We are starting with a small amount first and we have the ‘Katup’ coffee available in the market now. The variety of coffee we plant is liberica,” he told a press conference after giving out Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants and special fund at Bayur sub-district office at Jalan Puncak Borneo near here yesterday.

The Mambong assemblyman said at the moment there are about three acres of matured coffee trees that produce the ‘Katup’ coffee.

He said coffee is also planted at Kampung Git, in the Tibia area and in Kampung Bayur.

He said they hoped to see at least 300 hectares planted with coffee in Mambong, based on available land in the constituency.

On another matter, Dr Jerip said Padawan Rural Growth Centre in Bayur, which was delayed since 1996, will be revived.

He said they are now looking into its development which includes commercial lots, residential lots and a coffee collection centre.

He pointed out that the administrative centre and a health clinic is already available and they want to put up other facilities as well to make the centre complete.

“Now, the Public Works Department is building a multi-hawkers stalls.

“What we want to do is to put one place for the coffee collection centre, as we have planned to make Mambong a coffee producing area,” he said.

He said at the moment, they are waiting for the Land and Survey Department to approve alienation of the land.