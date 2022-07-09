MBKS mulls total ban of plastic straws by year end

KUCHING (July 9): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is mulling a total ban on plastic straws at all eating outlets within its jurisdiction by the end of this year.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said MBKS will hold discussions with stakeholders including coffeeshop operators and food and beverage industry players before implementing the total ban.

At present, the ban on plastic straws is only imposed at hawker centres within the city council’s area of jurisdiction.

“We plan to impose a total ban on plastic straws by the end of this year. We will discuss the matter with coffeeshop operators and those in the food and beverage industry to see how we can implement it,” he said during his Facebook Live ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

According to Wee, MBKS has informed coffeeshop operators within its jurisdiction about its plan to totally ban plastic straws.

“At the moment, plastic straws are prohibited at hawker centres under MBKS areas. We will move into kopitiams later on.

“Polystyrene (packs) has been totally banned. So if you still see polystyrene being used, do let us know who’s using it,” he said.

A netizen asked him why people at markets were seen not using face masks.

To this, Wee said markets like the Stutong Market is an open space and the current policy says wearing of face mask is not compulsory outdoors.

“But if possible, I hope people can still put on face mask even if they are outdoors or in an open space. Wearing face mask is for your own protection, so as to protect your family and others,” he said.

On another note, Wee said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Kim Kui Hian has instructed the council to upgrade the MBKS Stadium off Jalan Utama here.

A netizen had earlier complained that the stadium lacked maintenance with a lot of birds’ droppings.

“The discussion to upgrade the MBKS Stadium is still on as we need government funding to carry out the upgrading works. Also, we have federal funding to do landscaping outside the stadium,” said Wee.