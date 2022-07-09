MP allocates RM500,000 for Sibu Hospital car park extension project

SIBU (July 9): Sibu Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Ling has allocated RM500,000 for the construction of the second phase of car park extension at Sibu Hospital.

He said the project has already been approved and is still waiting for more details and open tender before the project could start.

“In 2019, I allocated RM500,000 to build a car park at the hospital and now they are erecting a temporary building for the temporary ward.

“So, we urgently need more car parks at the hospital. Right now, for the second phase, we are waiting for the project to start,” he told reporters at the opening of Hock Ming Jetty at Kampung Hilir today.

Meanwhile, he also said that the people are feeling the burden with the higher cost of living and urged the government to look into helping the public transportation sector.

According to him, the ferry operator at Hock Ming Jetty has been burdened with the abolishment of subsidy for diesel.

He said without the subsidy the price of diesel is about RM4.70 now.

“So, I was told they have to increase the fare from 30 sen to 50 sen depending on the ferry. Some even increase it to RM1. I think the government should continue to subsidise. This is something that the government should interfere with,” he said.

He said the ferry operator will make losses if there are not enough people using the ferry.

He also suggested that the government could look into alternatives to solve the inflation problem.