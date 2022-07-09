New Covid-19 infections rise to 192 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 9): Covid-19 infection in Sabah rose again on Saturday with 192 new cases, and more districts recorded increasing number.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said only 10 districts did not report any cases in the past 24 hours.

“More districts recorded increasing number of infections with some registering drastic changes within a day.

“Putatan, with zero infection on Friday, jumped to 20 cases, Papar doubled from nine to 19 cases and Sandakan recorded 17 new cases from 12 the previous day.

“Kota Kinabalu remained high with 71 cases, Penampang 21 and Tuaran 16,” he said.

According to Masidi, the Minister of Health has already warned that Malaysia like many other countries will go through a phase of increasing daily cases.

“We are experiencing it in Sabah. It is highly recommended that members of the public return to comply with all SOPs in force to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Compliance with SOPs, especially wearing face masks, should be re-cultured while attending gatherings and other social activities,” he added.

From the 192 new cases on July 9, a total of 190 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, and one patient each in Categories 4 and 5.