PBS: Review automatic registration of voters

KOTA KINABALU (July 9): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has called for the automatic registration of 18-year-olds and above in Sabah to be reviewed until the state’s electoral roll is cleared of alleged dubious voters.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Yee Moh Chai, said that the automatic registration of voters should be reviewed in Sabah as the party believes that the electoral rolls are contaminated by illegals holding fake identification cards that were registered through Project IC.

Dr Yee said the Election Commission should brief all Sabah lawmakers on the safeguards and filters used to ensure that only genuine Sabahans are registered as voters.

“PBS has made numerous requests for appointment with the Election Commission pertaining to the implementation of the automatic registration of voters, to seek clarification and assurance, sadly until today our request for an appointment has not been entertained,” said Dr Yee.

“As such, while PBS supports the registration of 18-year-olds as voters, the method of registration of all voters, particularly in Sabah, should not be automatic in light of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the large presence of illegal immigrants holding fake identification cards,” he added.

The EC should prove that the Sabah electoral rolls are clean and free from dubious voters and to inform the public on the safeguards against fake IC holders becoming voters if it insists upon the continuation of the automatic registration in Sabah.

“PBS wants only genuine Sabahans to be the rightful voters to decide the future of the State and Country,” said Dr Yee.

He said this following the disclosure by PBS president Datuk Seri Panglima Maximus Johnity Ongkili on the existence of Project IC whereby illegals were given IC to enable them to be registered as voters to the benefit of a certain Barisan Nasional (BN) party previously.

Dr Yee added that those BN leaders who were quick to rebuke and attack the statement by the PBS president may have something to hide, as the Malay proverb goes that “siapa makan cili, dia terasa pedas” (those who eat chilli are the ones who will feel the heat).