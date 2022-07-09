Several areas in Kuching experience water supply disruption due to main pipe repairs

KUCHING (July 9): Several areas in Kuching city will experience low water pressure or no water supply today due to repairs on a badly leaking main pipe at Jalan Central Timur, said a notice from Kuching Water Board (KWB).

Areas affected are along Jalan Central Timur, Lorong Central Timur 3, Lorong Central Timur 4, Lorong Central Timur 7, Lorong Central Avenue, part of Jalan Ellis, Lorong Ellis 7 and Lorong Ellis 11 surrounding areas.

According to the notice, the repairs will start at 10am and are estimated to end at about 4.30pm this afternoon.

It also said water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas. KWB regrets any inconvenience caused by this unscheduled water interruption.