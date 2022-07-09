SGH Blood Bank closes till Monday for Aidiladha

KUCHING (July 9): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank will be closed for three days starting today to Monday to observe the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays.

It will resume operations on Tuesday, opening from 8am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

There will also be no blood donation activities during the weekend.

However, there will be a blood donation campaign on Monday at Moyan Square from 10am to 3pm. This is organised by the alumni of SMK Batu Kawa where a total of 80 bags of blood is targeted to be collected.

To ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock for needy patients daily, blood donors are encouraged to drop by the campaign or the Blood Bank centre when it resumes operations next week.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amounts of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, call 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).