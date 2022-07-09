Six students of Inanam school detained over bullying case

KOTA KINABALU (July 9): Six female school students have been detained by police for allegedly involved in a bullying case at a secondary school in Inanam.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim’s father lodged a police report after the July 7 incident went viral.

The six students, aged between 13 and 16, as well as a former female student of the same school, age 17, were detained to assist investigation, said Mohd Zaidi, adding that police have opened an investigation paper under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Zaidi said police are taking the matter seriously as they do not compromise with bullying cases especially involving school students.

“We urge the public not to upload such video on social media and not to make any speculation regarding the incident as it could affect police investigation.

“We also remind parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts to avoid them from being involved in any negative activities,” said Mohd Zaidi.