Wan Junaidi hands over Unifor allocation of RM1.5 mln to St Nicholas Church

KUCHING (July 9): The state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) presented an allocation of RM1.5 million to aid St Nicholas Church at Bandar Baru Samariang here.

The allocation was for the church to repair its premises.

Malaysian de facto Law Minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar presented the mock cheque for the assistance to the church’s rector and committee chairman Rev Jugah Adi.

When speaking at the event, Wan Junaidi said the application for the fund was done last year, where he had sent a letter and met with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg requesting for the fund and it was eventually approved.

“Since Unifor is under the jurisdiction of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, four weeks ago I personally called Uggah and asked him on when will the cheque be issued, and God willing I was informed it was ready and we had to hand it over to the church as soon as possible,” he said when officiating the symbolic handing over today.

He said the state government under Abang Johari’s leadership is a government that cares for all religions, adding this is the only state in Malaysia with a special fund to aid other religions.

“For Muslims, we have our own funds such as those from Baitulmal but for this one, it is dedicated from the government. So I thank the state government as it has helped a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jugah expressed his gratitude to the state government for having received such a large allocation.

“Since this allocation is not really a small figure, this is indeed a record because this is the first time we received an allocation this much from the state government,” he added.

He said such a contribution will bring benefits to the church, as it will be used to repair some areas of the church’s premises that collapsed due to river erosion and the walls will be built to withstand the erosion.

“We will also construct quarters for our priests here in the church because the chapel’s status has been upgraded to church.

“Starting from June 26, St Nicholas Church has become a mission district and no longer under St Paul Siol Kandis. This means the church is now independent and it needs a lot of facilities,” he added.

He also revealed that the church will be upgraded to parish by next year.