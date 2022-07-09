Wan Junaidi: New Malaysia Agreement means dissolution of country, nonsense

KUCHING (July 9): Malaysian de facto law minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has equated the suggestion for a new Malaysia Agreement to the calling for the dissolution of the country.

“The call for a new Malaysia Agreement is actually calling for the dissolution of Malaysia. It’s true. There is no such nonsense,” said Wan Junaidi at a press conference after handing over sacrificial cows to community leaders from his parliamentary constituency of Santubong at the Agriculture Department’s animal quarantine centre along Jalan Bako today.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, had rubbished such suggestions and he stressed the legitimate rights of Sabah and Sarawak were already enshrined in the constitutional instruments, including the Cobbold Commission report and Inter-governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

If the country leaders still required greater clarity on the rights of the Borneo states, he said they can refer to the Malaysia Solidarity Consultative Committee report.

“All these documents can serve as reference. This is why I tabled the amendment bill in 2021 in Parliament to insert the Malaysia Agreement 1963 into the Malaysian Federal Constitution.”

Moreover, Wan Junaidi said the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and the current Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have been persistent in reclaiming the rights of Sarawak, particularly on the annual financial grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

He said Article 112D covered two components, namely administration and developmental aspects.

“This is why what Sarawak is doing is the best and we don’t have to renegotiate the agreements but just look into the documents mentioned. This showed how much Sarawakian leaders know.”

Thus, he urged individuals who suggested to negotiate a new Malaysia Agreement to be logical and refer to the existing documents leading to the formation of Malaysia on the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Imagine there is a fight between siblings in a family and then they request for the marriage to be dissolved as a result, and for the parents to remarry. Is this correct? Of course not,” said Wan Junaidi figuratively.

He added the quantum of the annual grant to Sabah should not be used as a guideline on the amount to be given to Sarawak, due to the latter’s huge land size and different developmental needs.

“I hope the Finance Ministry will not be strong headed or stubborn and know that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 had stated the promises in order to attract Sabah and Sarawak to join the federation of Malaysia. One of the major promises was related to development.”

Wan Junaidi said all state leaders back in 1963 wanted Sarawak to achieve the same development as Peninsula Malaysia when they decided for the state to join in the formation of the country.