Abg Jo distributes ‘korban’ meat to recipients at Majlis Qurban Perdana

KUCHING (July 10): A total of 100 recipients received donations of ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat at the ‘Majlis Qurban Perdana’ held at Petra Jaya Hikmah Hall here yesterday.

The event, which was organised by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS), was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, along with other invited guests, participated in the symbolic handing over of the ‘korban’ meat to the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the programme began with a recitation of prayers and symbolic slaughter of Qurban in the courtyard of the event’s venue.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Government Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, acting State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, MIS president Datu Misnu Taha and State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.