APM clear fallen trees at two houses in Miri

MIRI (July 10): The Civil Defence Force (APM) cleared fallen trees at two houses after strong winds hit the city on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in both incidents.

According to Miri APM officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto, the team of five personnel was despatched to Lorong 5, Jalan Jee Foh Krokop 5 to help remove an uprooted tree after receiving a call on the incident at 11.48am from a 63-year-old man.

“Upon arrival, the man informed the team he had heard cracking noises during the stormy weather before discovering a tree had fallen on the roof of his house.

“The team conducting inspection around the house found the fallen tree on top of the roof and the tree was later cut and removed using special equipment,” he said.

The operation ended at 1.12pm.

Later at 1.21pm, the team received a call from a 42-year-old woman at Pujut 7, Jalan Jepang 5 reporting a similar incident.

“The stormy weather had caused a tree to fall on her house fence in the backyard.

“The team managed to cut the tree before removing it using special equipment,” he said.

The operation ended at 1.58pm.