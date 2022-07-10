Association seeks government’s help on labour, materials shortage

KUCHING (July 10): The property industry and construction companies have been wading through one challenge after another over the years due to lack of building materials to a shortage of labour.

Community leader James Wong Hua Kiong, who is also the deputy president of the United Chinese Association Sarikei Division, in a statement, said these supply chain issues have plagued many businesses and have posed a massive challenge to the growth of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

With the country now facing labour woes and construction materials shortage, made worse with the depreciation of ringgit; Wong, therefore, hoped that the state government could step in if the federal government failed to address the issue.

He also hoped that the state government could assist the people in dealing with the current pressing issues, including price hike and shortage of goods.

On the other hand, Wong commended the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his exemplary leadership in leading a multiracial society and championing the use of English as the second official language.

“Under Abang Johari’s leadership, the state has achieved progress in the development of basic infrastructure, roads connectivity, bridges, water and electricity supply, information connectivity and rural development,” he said.

Citing on Abang Johari’s five-day official visit to Singapore to discuss on potential economic collaborations, modern agriculture development and the establishment of sovereign wealth fund and foreign investment, Wong expressed his confidence that Sarawak could follow Singapore’s footstep in making its marks on the international stage, particularly when the state is blessed with abundant natural resources.