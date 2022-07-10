Car lands on its roof after being involved in accident in Kuching

KUCHING (July 10): A car landed on its roof after it was involved in an accident with another vehicle at Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong here today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah when contacted said a police report was received of the accident at around 10am.

“No lives were lost during the accident and the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” said Ahsmon.

Under Rule 10, the offence is stated as failure to exercise due control over the movements of the vehicle.

Both of the drivers involved in the accident were not physically injured.