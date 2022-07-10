CovidNow: Over 83 pct of children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (July 10): More than 83 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This translated into 238,719 fully immunised children statewide, as of Friday (July 8).

Sarawak’s vaccination rate for children was the highest in the country, which national rate recorded 39.3 per cent.

The national rate of below 40 per cent translated into over 1.39 million fully inoculated children in the country.

Other states and territories that recorded full vaccination rate above the national rate for children were Melaka (52.2 per cent), Johor (46.8 per cent), Klang Valley (45.8 per cent), Penang (45 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (44.8 per cent) and Perak (39.5 per cent).

A total of 271,321 or 93.8 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak have been administered two vaccine doses.

Nationally, over 2.9 million or 93.4 per cent of adolescents have been fully immunised.

In terms of total population, more than 2.4 million or 85 per cent of individuals in Sarawak have received two vaccine doses, while over 1.57 million or 55.8 per cent individuals have been given the booster doses.

Nationwide, over 27.33 million or 83.7 per cent of individuals have been fully vaccinated, while more than 16.15 million or 49.5 per cent of individuals have received the booster doses.