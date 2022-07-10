CovidNow: Sarawak records 326 new Covid-19 cases from July 3-9

KUCHING (July 10): Sarawak recorded 326 new Covid-19 cases from July 3-9, bringing the total infections statewide to 308,332.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state’s highest daily new cases for the week were 59 on July 8.

Other days of the week that also recorded over 50 new cases were July 7 (57 new cases), July 6 (55 new cases) and July 5 (54 new cases).

Sarawak had 46 new cases yesterday, while July 3 and 4 recorded 30 new cases and 25 new cases respectively.

As of yesterday, Sarawak still had 370 active cases.

This week, the 30-39 age group made up 18.8 per cent of the total infections in the state, followed by the 18-29 age group (17.2 per cent), the 40-49 age group (14.7 per cent), the 60-69 age group (11.3 per cent) and the 50-59 age group (9.1 per cent).

Nationally, a total of 21,355 new infections were recorded from July 3-9.

Malaysia breached the 4,000-mark on July 7, with 4,020 new cases recorded. The last time the country saw over 4,000 daily cases was months ago.

There were 3,589 new cases and 3,561 new cases nationwide on July 8 and 6 respectively.

The three days of the week that recorded over 2,000 daily cases were July 5 (2,932 new cases), July 9 (2,799 new cases) and July 3 (2,536 new cases).

The lowest daily new cases for the week were 1,918 on July 4.

To date, Malaysia has a cumulative total of 4,592,710 infections.

As of yesterday, the country still had 35,323 active cases.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients was 45.7 per cent.

This was the fifth lowest in the country, which national rate stood at 60.7 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Terengganu (59.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (59.2 per cent), Melaka (52.4 per cent), Putrajaya (50 per cent), Penang (45.5 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Pahang (32.5 per cent) and Labuan (28.6 per cent).