‘Easy Guides to Landscape and Gardening’: A book review

THE book, ‘Easy Guides to Landscape and Gardening’ represents a publication of this nature that has not been seen in Sarawak, or even in Malaysia, for a long time.

Thus, it is timely to have this book for the newcomers, who may need some help in their effort to produce food and crops.

We are in an era where we need more agriculture products for general consumption, and also to reduce the imports of livestock feed.

The book, a new publication by Flora World, trails the history of hardscape and softscape development together with designs and maintenance works. The readers can follow the guides on water features, as well as the modern trend of fertigation and hydroponic production of vegetables.

Likewise, some principles of prevention and control of the noxious diseases and pests are also included.

I have taken tips on orchard fruits from experienced planters and showcase them as ‘shortcuts’ for beginners to grow fruits and vegetables themselves, because it is important to see results in any gardening effort to keep one’s interest long-lasting.

We have several gardening groups in the community, but many are not functioning due to lack or loss of interest after a while, or shortage of new ideas.

What it is about

In this section, I have given an explanation on the reason for me to write this book. Our landscape architecture and designs are mainly on the aesthetic function, but less on the correction factors such as flash floods and environmental warming problems, especially in city-living.

The second section of this book deals with gardening and orchard farming as derived from my own experiences. The shortage of food has been aggravated by Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. We can do our part in reducing this shortage.

Chapter 6 deals in great length on ‘Gardening Methodology for Horticulture’. It highlights the management of agronomy, which has been improved through researches and practices.

Bio-fertilising and biotechnology are now available to boost production.

Various methods of hydroponics are now available for vegetable gardening and expansion of gardening spaces through the use of the vertical gardening. A general understanding of colours and health is also given, with tips on home gardening and also information about garden nursery centres in Kuching.

Agrotourism

This area is revealed in Chapter 7, together with a list of 14 fruit crops that are viable for local orchard cultivation. They include the popular durian varieties, ‘dabai’ (local olive), pineapples, pomeloes, avocadoes and several other commercial fruits that we can produce in Sarawak.

Sarawak is blessed with good weather, sufficient rainfall and sunshine, as well as land for agriculture.

However, labour dependency needs to be taken over by automation now.

The farm has three houses as shelters for picnics and relaxation. All are connected by gravel footpaths around the scenic spots and fruit gardens. The vegetables are housed along the concrete borders, lined with gravel footpaths for easy accessibility.

Three large freshwater ponds are for rearing fish, and can accommodate recreations like fishing and boating. Still, other entertainment facilities can be installed as long as electricity and piped water supply is available.

How to grab a copy

The final section of the book displays a collection of good scenic spots and famous attractions all over the world that I have visited myself. They are examples of how landscaping can portrait and modify any garden features.

The book is offered at a pre-launch price of RM59 per copy, with the hard-cover version at RM65. Purchases can be made directly from me, or the Life Book Store at Mile 3 Bazaar in Kuching.

For enquiries, contact 016-808 4828 (WhatsApp), or pikungchien@gmail.com.

Happy reading!