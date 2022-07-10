‘First to the rescue’

Establishment of firefighting volunteers’ teams crucial in locations not immediately reachable by Bomba

THE significance of the Volunteers Team (PBS) under the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) must not be overlooked by any quarters, including other government agencies, in that these frontliners are vital in areas where Bomba stations are not immediately available in an event of fire or other disasters.

According to Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, it is necessary to have more PBS in Sarawak in locations that are far away from any Bomba station.

“The PBS can deliver help within response time; it is most important that the community gets help earlier.

“The concept of Bomba volunteers’ community is centred on basic fire safety such as how to use fire extinguishers properly, countering fire when it is still in an early stage, fire prevention and identifying fire hazards, as well as things that one should do before the arrival of Bomba.

“Moreover, closer coordination between Bomba and other related agencies with regard to fire safety in their respective areas, would be better enhanced,” he tells thesundaypost.

Growth of volunteers’ units

In recent years, the number of PBS has been increasing, with the participation of more communities.

To date, the total number of PBS across Sarawak has amounted to 56 teams, comprising 2,059 men and 412 women.

These teams are attached to the units located in Sematan (under Bomba Bau station), Kampung Buntal (Lundu station), Kampung Bako Indah (Tabuan Jaya station), Batu Kawah (Kota Samarahan station), Kampung Sungai Bulu (Asajaya station), Kampung Simpok and Kampung Senah Rayang (Siburan station), Bunan Gega (Serian station), Sebuyau town, Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin, Tanjung Engkabang, 1 Engkilili, and Lubok Antu (Sri Aman station); Debak, Betong town and Spaoh (Betong station); Beladin and Sungai Ruan, Roban (Saratok station); Pulau Bruit and Daro (Tanjong Manis and Daro stations); Julau and Lubok Lemba, Sungai Jih and Nanga Machan (Kanowit station).

The list also includes Kampung Medong, Dalat town and Balingian (Mukah station); Song town (Song station); Belaga, Uma Daro Liling and Sungai Asap (Belaga station); Jumbo Squad Jepak, Sebauh and Kampung Kemunting (Bintulu station); Batu Niah town and Sibuti (Batu Niah station); Rumah Aji, Lepong Ajai (Lopeng and Miri Central stations); village security and development committees (JKKKs) of Sungai Entulang in Bakong and Sungai Sebatang Bok, Marudi town, Bario and Long Bedian (Marudi station); Kampung Long Pilah, Long Bemang, Long Ikang, Long Kevok, Long Lama, and Long Laput (Marudi station); Kampung Seberang Kedai, Bakti Gabungan 5 Buah Kampung, Nanga Medamit, Kampung Pangkalan Madang and Kabima (Limbang station); as well as Long Sukang, Ba Kelalan, Kampung Pemukat and Kampung Punang and Punang Jaya (Lawas station).

First responders

PBS comes under the ‘Authority of Appointment for Voluntary Fire Brigade’, established under Section 4B of the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341), while the Establishment Policy is under the provisions of Section 62(1) of the same Act. This unit is subject to the control of the Bomba and its establishment would not involve financial implications to the government.

Khirudin adds: “Bomba volunteers are, in essence, full-time firefighters. The only difference is that these volunteers would conduct firefighting and rescue before the arrival of the firefighters from the stations.

“We admit that Bomba cannot reach all locations across Sarawak’s vast landscapes, especially the remote pockets; thus, the volunteers carry a very important role as first responders.

“Sarawak, overall, covers 124,450 square kilometres and Peninsular Malaysia (minus Melaka) is 132,000 square kilometres – they’re almost the same size between each other.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, we have 270 Bomba stations, whilst Sarawak only has 38.

“When you mention 38, of course based on our (land mass) size, it is not enough.”

However, Khirudin points out that there are criteria when it comes to meeting the requirements for fire coverage. According to him, a study has been conducted by TM Net to determine the suitability and location of fire stations in Sarawak.

“In terms of fire coverage for Sarawak, definitely we prefer to have long-term plans such as building more stations, but because of our topography, short-term plans such as getting the communities to be involved are very crucial, especially when they (communities) are far from the any Bomba station, namely the rural and remote areas, as well as some urban and sub-urban neighbourhoods.”

The PBS Operational Attendance Data for 2018-2021 Period has indicated a very significant increase of volunteer firefighters attending to disasters near their areas.

The 2021 data, in particular, showed that a total of 457 PBS members attended to rescue missions, significantly up from only 30 recorded in 2018; those on special duties were 1,457 in 2021, versus only 30 in 2018; and those involved in fires in 2021 were 2,257, compared with only 101 in 2018.

“Based on the statistics, the involvement of PBS indicates that the level of fire safety and awareness among society is slowly increasing, but it is still unsatisfactory.

“The local leaders must emphasise on the importance of having PBS in their respective areas, regardless if they’re in a DUN (State Legislative Assembly) constituency or a parliamentary constituency,” says Khirudin.

In terms of distribution zones, Limbang has the most Bomba volunteers, at 576 assigned to nine teams, followed by Sibu with 507 volunteers in 10 teams, Miri with 458 volunteers in 14 teams, Samarahan with 315 volunteers in six teams, Sri Aman with 270 volunteers in eight teams, Bintulu with 175 volunteers in five teams, and Kuching with 170 volunteers in four teams.

“When you look at it, the areas not covered by Bomba stations stand at 39.34 per cent, and these areas do not have response time.

“That is why based on the study on the total population of Sarawak in 2019, the coverage of a 10 kilometre radius is ideal for response time; if more than 10 kilometres, that means the fire would spread over a larger area.

“When we plotted the areas covering more than 10 kilometres in radius, we identified these areas as having the need for PBS,” says Khirudin, pointing out that in Sarawak, there are about 5,000 longhouses, some of which are located in really remote areas.

“To ensure the protection of these longhouses, the effort by their elected representatives of allocating funds for the residents to acquire fire protection equipment such as standby water or to set up their own PBS, is greatly encouraged.”

Support and assistance

For those joining the PBS, the training would be provided by Bomba, and the firefighting equipment like the extinguishers would be provided by the local elected representatives, whether they are assemblymen or MPs, under their respective Minor Rural Fund Project (MRP) grants.

These are also provided by private companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Apart from PBS, Bomba Sarawak has other fire safety programmes slated for the communities, such as ‘Champion’, ‘Celik Suri’ (for the womenfolk) and Komuniti Bomba programmes.

“Through these programmes, the communities become ‘the champions’ because they are the first responders during any emergency.

“Always remember this – the first five minutes would determine the outcome of the incident,” says Khirudin.

“Those involved in PBS are very dedicated; they’re not being paid, but they are determined and passionate about serving their communities.

“They are the unsung heroes.”

Further highlighting the importance of having PBS, Khirudin encourages more members of the local communities, especially youths, to join the unit.

“We should not leave it only to the older generation.

“Countries like New Zealand, Finland, Spain, Germany, Croatia and Australia have the best volunteer firefighters in the world.

“For example, the forest fires in Australia can be massive and definitely, they need a lot of resources to run firefighting operations.

“During summer, you’d see professionals such as lawyers, doctors and engineers joining as volunteers. At times, prison inmates would also join this community service.

“During my meeting with them, I asked why they volunteered – they answer was: ‘That it’s our duty, our responsibility to the community’.”

SAR on the way

Recently, thesundaypost met up with Alice Luna Bala, the head of PBS Kampung Simpok.

According to her, her fellow residents set out to establish a PBS after the village was hit by a massive flood in 2014.

“At that time, nobody in the village had any experience in SAR (search and rescue); we had to rely solely on Bomba Siburan, the nearest station to the village.

“The flood was the biggest that we had ever experienced, with the main road being under two metres of floodwater.

“The village was cut off for three days; we weren’t able to go anywhere, and food supply was running out.

“We had to be put up at the nearby schools.”

Alice said after the flood, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) – a unit under the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development – came to the village and facilitated the setting-up of a team there, with only 10 women joining at that time.

“In 2017, when Bomba Siburan came to see us, we decided then to set up our own PBS.

“Now, we have about 40 volunteers in our PBS.

“We’re also given grants by the elected state representative of the area (Tarat, under assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn) to set up the infrastructures including a mini Bomba station, a boat and a 4WD (four-wheel drive vehicle).

“However, the 4WD was a second-hand vehicle; we are in dire need of a more roadworthy vehicle.”

Alice regarded having a PBS in the village as ‘crucial’, in view of the area being flood-prone.

“It’s not just floods; we’ve handled cases like accidents, landslides and trees being uprooted during heavy storms.”

Alice also advised the community leaders and headmen of the villages near Kampung Simpok to provide her with their contact numbers, in case that they might need help during times of disasters.

“In any emergency, our PBS should be able to help them and act quickly before the arrival of the firefighters.”

The 40-member PBS covering Kampung Bako Seberang, Kampung Bako Hijrah, Kampung Bako Indah and Kampung Sungai Bako, was set up following a fire that destroyed five houses at one of the villages in April 2005.

The area’s then-PBS chairman Noh Yahim said the team was formed with the help from Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), which arranged for the members to attend a basic firefighting and safety course, held at Bomba Petra Jaya station.

“The PBS was established three days after we completed the training.

“In 2007, we formed a collaboration with Bomba Tabuan Jaya, where we underwent basic firefighting and safety training for three months.

“They (Tabuan Jaya Bomba) would go to our village and train us every Sunday.”

Noh said in 2012, the PBS handled its first case when it responded to a fire incident in Kampung Bako Hijrah, which struck three houses there.

“We acted fast and saved three houses from being totally destroyed, before the firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station arrived.

“It was in that moment that it struck all of us how important the PBS was, because at that time, many people did not truly understand the role of that first-response team.”

However, Noh said this year, the Kampung Bako Indah team headed by him decided to break away from the other three villages.

He said to set up PBS Kampung Bako Indah, with its 34 volunteers, the Bomba had given them a kick-start allocation, which they used to build their own mini station measuring 24 square feet, complete with a vehicle, some basic firefighting and safety equipment, as well as other facilities.

It is also learnt that the PBS Kampung Bako Indah had requested from Santubong MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for the provision of a boat that would be used during the ‘landas’ (monsoon) season.

“We hope to receive the boat this July; the request is currently being processed,” said Noh.

On the PBS’ roles other than being the first responders to a fire, Noh recalled an incident that took place in 2016.

“We worked together to rescue a government agency personnel from drowning, after he slipped from the Kampung Bako jetty.

“It was an example of the rescue work that the PBS would undertake while waiting for the Bomba firefighters to arrive,” he said.