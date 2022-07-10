Lo: Commercialise rainforest Chinese herbs of Sarawak

KUCHING (July 10): Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners and businesses should seize the opportunity to commercialise Chinese herbs found in the tropical rainforest of Sarawak, says Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

He pointed out that Sarawak is uniquely endowed with many tropical Chinese herbs which can be explored for domestic and export markets

“TCM practitioners can easily use tropical rainforest Chinese herbs in Sarawak to treat ailments and for general health,” he said at Federation of Chinese Medicine and Physicians Sarawak Business Transformation Forum 2022 in Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

Lo, who is Padawan Municipal Council chairman hoped the forum would increase understanding of traditional Chinese medicine as complementary treatment.

He hoped more such events would be held annually to attract more visitors and suggested the organisers get foreign TCM practitioners to study herbs in Sarawak.

The forum jointly organised by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Medicine and Physicians and the state Ministry of Tourism aimed to drive economic and business opportunities of Chinese medicine in Sarawak.

Supported by Malaysian Ministry of Health as well as Department of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, the forum saw the attendance of TCM practitioners from all over Malaysia, China, Taiwan and Korea.