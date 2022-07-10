Mayor Wee: Five walls in Padungan up for MBKS mural project

KUCHING (July 10): The Council of Kuching South City (MBKS) has identified up to five walls at Jalan Padungan here to be adorned with murals.

According to Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng, the council is presently in talks with an artist to paint the murals.

He said the MBKS would also hold talks with the property owners concerned before proceeding with the plan.

“The artist has pledged to do two to three murals before end of this year.

“We will discuss with property owners and should they agree to it, then the council would issue its approval for the mural project.

“We have identified five walls, but this year, two to three walls would be done (painted with murals),” he said in his weekly Facebook Live session, ‘Shall WEE Talk?’ yesterday.

Separately, Wee said the MBKS had completed the clean-up works on the Kenyalang Statue at the BDC Flyover here.

He said the clean-up was meant to pave way for further repainting works on the landmark structure.

“The paint on the Kenyalang (hornbill) statue has come off. We are now doing repainting and hopefully, the works could be completed this week.

“On top of that, we will also put up lights around the statue so that the landmark can be seen clearly at night.”

Meanwhile, during the Facebook Live session, a netizen raised the traffic congestion issue in the city, to which Wee responded: “The traffic problems here are not that serious in one sense.”

The mayor pointed out that traffic congestion would occur in the city only during certain hours, and mostly on school days.

He said traffic congestion also hit areas where construction works were being carried out.

“Other than those certain hours, the traffic is quite smooth. You see the traffic (flow) during school holidays, it’s usually smooth.

“I’m not saying that you should try to get used to it, but you can avoid some roads during certain hours.

“Like the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic area, it’s usually jammed in the morning because lots of patients are going in.

“Due to limited parking spots, cars are lining at the roadside.

“If we could build more carparks, maybe this problem could be solved. There is not enough road reserve for us to expand the road,” said Wee, also acknowledging that a proper traffic planning is required for the city to address traffic congestion once and for all.