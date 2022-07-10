Missing Rumah Ngadan octogenarian found safe by villagers

MIRI (July 10): An octogenarian from Rumah Ngadan, Jalan Kampung Iran in Suai, Niah near here, who was reported missing was found safe by villagers last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the victim, Temah Abdullah, 88, was reported missing at 8.13pm yesterday after she failed to return home from her farm in the afternoon.

The Bomba team, comprising six personnel from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene, located about 19 kilometres (km) from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by the victim’s grandson that the victim had gone out to the farm area around his house alone.

“The victim, believed to have lost her way in the farm, was said to have failed to return home after 6pm,” Ahmad Nizam said in a statement.

After receiving information from the victim’s grandson, the Bomba team conducted a search operation at 8.40pm, together with the villagers around the farm area usually visited by the victim, which is about one km from her house.

However, the operation was postponed at 9.20pm due to safety reasons, said Ahmad Nizam.

“While on their way back to their station, the Bomba team was informed by the villagers who went to search for the victim that they have found her safe near the search area at 10.19pm,” he added.