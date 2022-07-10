New Covid-19 cases rise to 208 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 10): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah have surpassed the 200 mark with 208 infections recorded today, which is an increase of 16 cases from the day before.

Yesterday, the state recorded 192 new Covid-19 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said new cases in Kota Kinabalu have increased by 33 or 46 per cent, from 71 cases reported yesterday to 104 cases today.

“Nearly 85 per cent of the new cases in Kota Kinabalu are sporadic infections,” he added.

Masidi said five other districts also registered double-digit infections, namely Penampang 30 cases (+nine), Sandakan 23 cases (+six), Lahad Datu 12 cases (+12), Papar 11 cases (-eight) and Tuaran 10 cases (-six).

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the number of districts with zero new infection has increased from 10 to 13, including eight districts that previously had cases.

However, he said five districts that had no new cases yesterday has recorded new infections today, including Lahad Datu with 12 cases.

Of the 208 cases recorded today, 206 were in Categories 1 and 2, and two in Category 4, he said.

Masidi urged the public to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP), particularly to wear face masks in gatherings or crowded places.