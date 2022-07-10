Osimal Foundation builds another house for family

KOTA KINABALU (July 10): Osimal Foundation has assisted another family in need, this time by constructing a house for them.

The family’s residence in Kampung Koidupan Nosoob was damaged by fire and they could not afford to rebuild it.

Upon learning of their plight, Osimal Foundation came in to assist and build the house for Dennis and his family.

The RM45,000 house has three rooms with all amenities provided and this is the eighth house Osimal has provided for deserving families. The funds came from Friends of Osimal.

Representing Osimal Foundation to hand over the house keys to the family was Datuk Nellie Sikodol and Kevin Joibi.

Osimal Foundation was founded and set up by the former Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Richard Malanjum.