Pedestrian dies after being knocked down at Jln Datuk Mohd Musa

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 10): A 65-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to injuries after being hit by a subcompact car on KM16 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa here at 8.30pm on Friday night.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the victim was identified as Lim Huat Heng from Kota Samarahan.

According to the police chief, it was believed that the driver of the subcompact car was heading from Kota Samarahan to Taman Suria when he hit the victim who was on the side of the road.

“Upon inspection by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health, the victim was pronounced dead due to injuries,” he said in a press statement.

He added that the victim’s body was then sent to the Forensic Medicine Unit of Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The case is currently being investigated by the police under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.