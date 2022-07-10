Precession Capital resolute in mission to accelerate and scale-up M’sian SME businesses

KUCHING: Precession Capital Bhd (PCB), an emerging entrepreneur training and investment management firm with expertise in financial strategies is resolute in its mission to accelerate and scale-up Malaysian small and medium enterprise (SME) businesses.

Since its inception in 2016, PCB has been exceptionally focused on delivering outstanding and long-term results for both investors and incubatees through unconventional thinking, rigorous research, distinctive methodology, integrity and accountability.

According to PCB chief executive officer Nash Idrus, SMEs play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries.

“SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development,” Nash said.

“They represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide.

“In Malaysia, SMEs contribute 38 per cent or more than RM500 billion to our gross domestic product (GDP).

“With 1.15 million SMEs nationwide, they form 97.2 per cent of the total number of business establishments in Malaysia, employing close to 70 per cent of the country’s workforce.

“Having said that, similar to other developing countries, Malaysia’s SMEs faces four major barriers to growth, namely limited access to financial resources, difficulty in finding and expanding their market, failure in attracting and retaining great talents and the inability to adopt technologies.

“This is where PCB steps in to assist SMEs towards their mission to become successful, sustainable and profitable by providing its various services.”

A portfolio investment company that educates, incubates, and invests on bankable businesses, PCB has been home to many start-ups from different industries for over five years.

To date, the company has successfully mentored and nurtured over 400 Malaysian SMEs under the guidance of its certified and credible team.

PCB recently reinitiates and expanded its Advanced Business Course (ABC) – a series of unique business courses targeting SME founders and business owners who wish to turn their business from merely feasible to bankable and investable.

PCB has expanded ABC to include programmes on various business fundamentals and; investment and financial strategies.

This include three month of extensive mentoring with hands-on experience.

Entrepreneurs walk in with zero to minimal knowledge on scaling their business with capital, and walk out knowing how to create a unique business model, to corporate finance, investment banking, corporate governance, compliance, free cash flows, valuation, wealth creation and; financial and time freedom, among others.

“At PCB, the focus is to improve SMEs’ access to business growth programmes and provide consistent innovative solutions”, explained PCB’s chief of investor relations Shah Mohamad.

“Lack of innovation among SMEs is not only a barrier to growth, but it also reduces long-term profits and leads to a lack of competitiveness.

“Among the reasons for failure to innovate are high research and development (R&D) costs, shortage of funding, lack of willingness to invest in upskilling, training, and human resource development, lack of knowledge, and others.

“A business lacking in creativity and innovation is unable to compete in the marketplace because it lacks a competitive advantage.

“We hope to play an important role on the government’s call in supporting the SMEs as it is our mission to continue elevating businesses to a level that would attract investors.”

The World Bank in its February 2022 report, Malaysia – Assessment of the Start-up Financing Ecosystem and SME Program Efficiency Review has provided recommendations and inputs for Malaysia towards its goal to transform micro SMEs as the country’s new drivers of growth.

“Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) has announced last year its mission to build a conducive startup ecosystem by launching Malaysian Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) 2021-2023 and the MYStartup Platform,” Nash added.

“Through this programme, Malaysia aims to have five unicorns and 5,000 start-ups by the end of 2025. PCB believes that the availability of early-stage financing will be a potent tool to encourage the emergence of such innovative firms.

“However, financing will only happen upon confidence of positive business result.

“PCB is committed to make accessibility to business knowledge and investment opportunities more robust.”