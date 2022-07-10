Three-year-old found dead, toddler, boy missing

BEAUFORT (July 10): A three-year-old boy who was reported missing inside a jungle at Kampung Kuridak Gerama here on Saturday, was found dead by a rescue team Sunday morning.

The body of Mohd Qyis Azhar Bin Abdul Halim was found by search and rescue team some 500 meters from his home at around 10.20am.

Beaufort fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok said the body was handed to the police before they ended the operation at 11.40am.

Mohd Qyis was reported missing when he was believed to have left his home at around 5pm on July 9.

A search and rescue operation (SAR) was immediately carried out by the Beaufort fire and rescue team and was assisted by villagers.

Meanwhile, the SAR operation for an 18-month-old girl who was believed to have wandered into the woods and fallen into a river near Kampung Batu 66, here on Saturday, did not locate any sign of her on Sunday.

Beaufort fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok said the search and rescue for Jude Angel Jeremy had been intensified within a radius of three kilometers from the SAR command post.

“We have divided the SAR into two teams which included one team of our K-9 dog unit and two teams of the police K-9 dog unit, Malaysian Civil Defence Forces and villagers,” he said on Sunday.

Jude Angel was first reported missing around 8.30am on Saturday.

It was learned that the girl’s parents were trading at a tamu in Beaufort and the toddler was taken care of by her grandmother.

The child’s grandmother noticed the house door was ajar and the girl was missing.

Jude Angel was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue pants.

In Tawau, a seven-year-old mentally challenged boy was reported missing and feared drowned in a river at Kampung Jawa Lanut on Sunday evening.

Tawau fire and rescue station chief Julius John Stephen JR said an operation had been launched to search for Muhammad Fakhri Zhafrah Afandi bin Muhammad Maulidin after he was reported missing by his family just before noon.

According to a report, family members and villagers went to look for the boy around the village after realising he had gone missing around 12pm.

Julius John said several teams had been mobilised to carry out the search and rescue operation (SAR) operation which was assisted by family members and villagers.