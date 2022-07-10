Tiang: New double-storey market to be built in Sungai Merah

SIBU (July 10): A new double-storey market will be built in Sungai Merah here to replace the old one, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the RM5.5 million project is expected to be completed by Chinese New Year in 2024.

“The market will have 17 stalls, four more than the previous one. It will also have five additional food stalls. It was previously 10.

“In addition, there will be a trading space for seasonal fruits,” he said when officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project here today.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, said the project is part of the new development in Sungai Seduan and Pelawan.

“This is the first and definitely not the last development project here. My main mission is to help expedite the economic development for both areas.

“We are complementing the initiative shown by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in wanting to bring more development to Sibu,” he added.

Besides the new market, Tiang said he is thinking of having a management system which could bring in the crowd.

“We want the people to do their grocery shopping here where we plan to offer more varieties. We also want the people to enjoy their breakfast here.

“Recently, when I visited Singapore on an official trip and as a member of our Premier entourage, we visited the Tiong Bahru market.

“The system there is very impressive. We would like to implement the same system at the new market Give me four years and Sungai Merah will be a new hotspot for Sibu,” he added.

Also present were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, SMC acting secretary Yong Ing Chu, SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang and Cr Augustine Merikan.