Tubau: A bazaar from a bygone era

Old-time shopkeepers reminisce the time when small town was a bustling timber hub, full of traders and travellers

ORIGINALLY, there were only eight wooden shops in the old Chinese bazaar area near Bintulu called Tubau, located at the confluence of the Kemena and Tubau rivers.

It was established by the British colonial government back then to help with its administration and socio-economic development.

Over the years, however, these shops began to close down one by one due to socio-economic changes. Many of the ‘towkays’ (business owners) had migrated to Bintulu, which was already a booming town then.

Two years ago, a towkay passed away and after that, the family closed up shop and moved to Bintulu.

On that very same row of units previously run by the other towkays, only Kapitan Teo Hoi Ming’s shop is still open.

Another business owner, Tan Ah Yaw, 76, is operating at a different wooden building.

‘Family over prospects’

Kapitan Teo, 78, is a third-generation shopkeeper in Tubau. He could have worked in Kuching or even Singapore, but he chose to help his elderly father man the shop.

He comes from a large family – he is among 12 siblings, all born in Tubau.

His wife, Ngu Siok Hiong, was born in Bintulu but like Kapitan Teo, she also has many brothers and sisters – all 14 of them.

Ngu, 69, was educated in Bintulu, the Tanjong Lobang School in Miri and the Rajang Teachers College in Bintangor. She came to Tubau to teach at a primary school there, where she continued her service up until retirement.

Now, the couple manages the shop at the bazaar, assisted by Kapitan Teo’s nephew Dominic Teo, 35.

“Forty years ago, Tubau was quite a big timber centre. We had coffee shops here, food stalls and sundry shops.

“We were good suppliers of food and other goods to various timber companies. The timber camp workers bought things from us. It was more convenient; they didn’t have to go all the way to Bintulu – a journey that could take a few hours via express boats, back then.

“From here, they could just bring all the stuff using longboats and return to their camps, or to their longhouses,” reminisces Kapitan Teo, as his wife nods.

“I have been here for many years,” she says.

“My children grew up here but now, they work elsewhere.

“Likewise, my brother-in-law (Dominic’s father)’s children had left Tubau to work in Bintulu, Miri and also in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Another brother-in-law has children, all of whom have bought houses in Miri.

“The Teo sisters got married and are now living outside Tubau.

“Yes, 20 years ago, the bazaar was full of life.

“I still have a young brother-in-law, who is still a bachelor, and he loves Tubau very much.

“He enjoys the rustic life here,” says Ngu.

Tan, the other remaining ‘towkay’ in Tubau, speaks perfect Kayan, and he is married to a Kayan, Uvong Imang.

“Government officers, other towkays and salesmen flocked here many, many years ago.

“Our shops were full of beer, Guinness stout, hardware stuff, biscuits, noodles, toys, clothes and textiles – we had everything that any decent town had.

“Many people also came here to look for work.

“Now, I am still selling some beer as people still come here for happy hours,” he laughs.

Tan says he loves sitting with his customers, with his wife attending to those who come to buy cigarettes and some instant noodles at his shop.

The shopkeeper is very accommodating when it comes to stories and anecdotes about Tubau.

“SK Bukit Balai, on top of the hill near Sungai Tubau here, was established in 1958, but it was called the Tubau Local Authority School back then, when there were only some 20 pupils under the charge of one teacher.

“We had an Australian, Mr Thompson, who came to supervise the schools along the Kemena River and around Bintulu.

“In 1964, the school became known as the Central Upper Primary School Tubau, or ‘CUP School Tubau’. It later had a new building on the hill about 100 metres away from the Tubau bazaar, leaving the old building to become the hostel for the boys, aged around seven or eight.

“The boys stayed at the hostel, as their parents went back home to plant paddy. After two or three weeks, they would come in their longboats, bringing rice and some vegetables.

“The older boys would cook for the younger ones.”

According to Tan, following the formation of Malaysia in 1963, six classrooms were added to the school and after that, it received more pupils.

“It was a very prosperous time for Tubau.

“You see all the wooden houses around here? Today, the parents, the aunties and the uncles are renting rooms from the old towkays. They’re here to make sure that the pupils would study properly, instead of fooling around.

“Our shops cater to these folks, as well as the school staff and their relatives.

“There is also a rural clinic here,” he elaborates.

‘The Hanging Bridge’

The Tubau Hanging Bridge is touted as one of the longest of its kind in Sarawak. Build in the 1950s over Tubau River, the structure has planks made from ‘belian’ (local ironwood) and green wire-fencing.

Spanning 250 feet (over 75 metres), this bridge has served the local community well. Sometimes, a lightweight motorcycle can go across it. In the olden days, however, only bicycles were allowed to go through.

Access road

The road from Bintulu leading to Bakun Dam has actually benefitted the Tubau folks, in that they now enjoy better land connectivity.

However, this development has resulted in a significant geo-demographic change – more houses have been and are being built facing the road, leaving the old ones directly along the Tubau and Kemena rivers to be abandoned.

Also, more locals now own cars and not many have boats.

Diverse community

According to Councillor Daniel Levoh, a Kayan who hailed from Sungai Asap, the Kenyahs from Kalimantan arrived in Tubau after World War II.

To him, the Kenyahs reinforce the strength and unity of the local community.

“Everyone works hard.

“The Bakun dam development has opened up many roads, encouraging the local people to open new businesses.

“In fact, the people here are very future-oriented. We have heard about the highly-educated Ibans, the Kayans and the Kenyahs who migrated to Peninsular Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

“There’s actually a Punan woman, who is married to a Chinese from Miri, and now, they run a ‘Laksa’ shop in Hamilton, New Zealand,” says Councillor Daniel.

A bit of history

The Sarawak Gazette reported that in 1947, Tubau was visited by then-Governor of Sarawak, Charles Clarke, and then-Bintulu District officer Drake-Brockman. The Kayans and the Punans lined up all the way from Kubu to Jelatong just to shake hands with the British officials.

“Indeed, there was a fort in Tubau, but it was more like a big government office,” says Tan.

In 1949, then-director of Land and Survey Sarawak, FW Roe, came with his team to map the Bintulu-Belaga area, including the land spanning right up to North Borneo.

The locals had told them that it could take up to three days to travel from Tubau to Belaga, via both river and land.

The Land and Survey team then made a geological survey over the area based on the information provided by an Iban chieftain at Sungai Takis, TR Nawi Ngalai.

Councillor Daniel adds: “Now you can see for yourself, we can travel between Bakun and Tubau in just four hours. We’re moving towards a better future.”

According to him, many foreign tourists like to go to Bintulu and experience the rugged off-road adventure to Sungai Asap, Bakun and other remote pockets in Bintulu.

“Tubau could become a tourist attraction as there are not many wooden bazaars left in Sarawak,” says Councillor Daniel.

Timber, jungle products of Tubau

In the 1950s during the heyday of Sarawak’s timber industry, many Chinese from Kuching and Sibu moved to Bintulu to look for jobs, or to establish trading. It is known that the Kemena Valley and Jelalong Valley were major timber-producing areas back then.

Lawrence Ding, who is from Sibu, arrived in Bintulu in the 1970s.

“The timber products from Tubau were of very good quality.

“Belian is very interesting because the trees are found in big clumps together. So if you got a concession with plenty of belian, you wouldn’t have to hunt for them; you’d earn big money quickly.

“The Tubau area had good swamp timber, which was easier to harvest as the workers used rails to transport the logs to the riverbank and then, they would tie them up into rafts.

“The raft-making was done by very skilful Iban men. The rafts would be pulled by tug-boats along the Jelalong River.

“Essentially back then, Tubau was a huge log pond. Today, however, it’s no longer huge although a small timber business is still operating,” says Ding, now ‘a happy grandfather living in Bintulu’.

He admits to visiting Tubau once in a while, ‘just for old time’s sake’.