Two petrol smuggling bids foiled in Semporna

SEMPORNA (July 10): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) stopped two attempts to smuggle out subsidised petrol in Semporna waters early Sunday morning.

Semporna MMEA director Commander Norrimi Hassan said both attempts were made at two different locations between 2.30am and 3am yesterday.

“The first attempt was made at 2.4 nautical miles off Terumbu Pasalat in Semporna when a MMEA vessel spotted a suspicious boat around 2.30am.

“The enforcement team immediately intercepted the boat but the suspect managed to jump into the water, living behind the boat and 625 liters of subsidized petrol behind.

“The second attempt was at 1.1 nautical miles off Tanjung Panto-Panto in Semporna when another MMEA patrol vessel spotted a suspicious boat just before 3am.

“The MMEA team immediately chased after the boat but the suspect also jumped into the water and swam to shore.

“Inspection on the second boat also found 625 liters of subsidized petrol,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Norrimi said 1,250 liters of petrol and two speedboats worth a total of RM23,000 were seized.

Investigation revealed the petrol was to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, said Norrimi, adding that the case will be investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961.