Wan Junaidi: No need for special parliamentary session to discuss costs of living

KUCHING (July 10): It is unnecessary to hold a special parliamentary session to debate about the costs of living, says Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

This is because the next parliamentary sitting is already scheduled to commence this July 18, only about a week from now, according to him.

“I just got back from United Kingdom and the surge in prices of goods there was worse than in Malaysia.

“In Malaysia, the government has invested in subsidies, and these could assist in the lowering the prices of food and essential items for the public,” he said during a press conference at the Agriculture Department’s animal quarantine centre at Jalan Bako yesterday, which was called after the handing-over ceremony of 66 head of cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha to community leaders in Santubong parliamentary constituency.

Regarding the holding of a special parliamentary session on the issue of costs of living, he said it would cause the government to bear unnecessarily expenses, adding that the members of Parliament (MPs) could always submit a motion during the next sitting to discuss the issue further.

“The MPs can submit a motion, and it depends on the Parliament’s Speaker whether he would allow it or not.

“The motion can be submitted to discuss matters beyond the agenda set by the government during the sitting,” said the Santubong MP.

On the issue of smuggling of essential good to neighbouring countries, Wan Junaidi spoke about the existence of 48 illegal jetties along the 75km river between Malaysia and Thailand.

“Such situation poses an insurmountable challenge to the enforcement agencies when it comes to curbing smuggling activities.

“I advise businesses not to engage in profiteering activities; to smuggle goods out of the country. The subsidies provided by the government are meant to benefit the local communities, and not foreigners,” he stressed.