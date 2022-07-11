Ahmad Maslan: Umno can hold party polls or execute ‘Plan B’ if RoS blocks constitutional change

PONTIAN (July 11): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan conceded his party would have to hold its election this year in the event the Registrar of Societies (RoS) did not approve its constitutional amendment to further delay internal polls.

He also claimed the party had a “Plan B” as a backup.

“However, we hope RoS approves our application as there is no reason for them to censure it,” said Ahmad after distributing korban meat for the Pontian Umno division and Benut state assembly seat at Rumah Umno Benut in Jalan Jaafar here today.

Also present was Johor Umno liaison committee chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Ahmad pointed out that Umno’s situation was also similar to MCA’s in the past where their application was resolved after the RoS approved it.

“For the time being, Umno will not reveal any details of ‘Plan B’ yet. The party’s supreme council will decide whether to hold the party’s elections before December 29 if the constitutional amendment is not approved by RoS,” he said

He added that “Plan B” will be a last resort in the event that its application is rejected.

Umno elections were initially due to be held on June 30, 2021 as the office bearers’ three-year term would have expired by then.

On May 15, delegates at the party’s extraordinary general meeting unanimously passed several resolutions to amend its constitution, including allowing internal elections to be delayed until after the 15th general election.

At present, Umno is waiting to hear if the RoS will approve its constitutional amendment application. The RoS has until July 16 to announce its decision.

Unless its constitutional amendment is approved, Umno is required by law to hold its elections by December 29 this year.