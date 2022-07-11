Body of teen feared drowned at waterfall found

BINTULU (July 11): The body of a teenager who was feared drowned during an outing at a river near Rumah Chundi, Jalan Samarakan was found late Saturday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Mohammad Iqram Farmizi Zainal, 18, was found at a depth of 22 metres near a waterfall section of the river.

“Bomba divers made the first attempt to locate the body at 6.15pm and recovered it at 6.18pm,” said Bomba Bintulu chief Kamarudin Wan Ahmad in the statement.

He said prior to the incident, the victim together with family and friends were bathing at the waterfall.

An emergency call was received at 3.12pm and a Bomba team was immediately dispatched to the scene, located about 35km from Bintulu fire station, he added.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.