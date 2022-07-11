Bukit Assek redevt to use S’pore’s Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park as reference, says rep

SIBU (July 11): Singapore’s Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park serves as a good reference point for Sarawak to come up with a more comprehensive plan to redevelop Bukit Assek, says Joseph Chieng.

According to the Bukit Assek assemblyman, there were similarities between the urban park in Singapore and that of Bukit Assek area.

“Few days ago, we joined our Premier to Singapore where we visited the country’s redevelopment project in Ang Mo Kio area, which is very similar to Sibu – a swampy and low-lying area.

“How they were able to transform the area into a modernised garden (with) buildings and so on, is something we can learn from the Singapore government,” he told reporters after presenting Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to 26 associations and clubs at his service centre here yesterday.

Chieng was among those in the Sarawak delegation led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who visited Singapore on a five-day study visit recently.

He said the trip had been “very educational” as the delegation learnt how technology can co-exist with nature as well as how the Singapore government tackled flash flood issues.

“For the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, we can use it as a reference so that we will be able to come up with a more comprehensive plan for our Bukit Assek redevelopment.

“It can be a good reference for us because for Singapore’s case, they are quite similar to us in terms of the same climate and situation. They also used to have flash flood problems similar with what Bukit Assek had experienced,” he said.

It was reported that Abang Johari and members of his delegation were brought on a guided tour to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park hosted by the Singapore National Park management.

During the hour-long tour to the 62-hectare park, the delegation was shown the importance of incorporating park and urban landscapes development with water management and flood intervention measures in order to create a flood resilient environment in towns and cities.

The briefing also dwelt on the redevelopment of the 200-hectare Bukit Assek area in Sibu, along similar concepts while stressing that such development would also help to build communities around the project.

On the MRP, Chieng hoped that with the funds, the associations and clubs will be able to organise more activities to benefit their members and community as a whole.

Also present were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and treasurer Raymond Tiong Eng Lee.