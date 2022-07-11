Calveen eyeing world armwrestling title

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): Calveen Petrus is eyeing the world title after his triumphant outing at the Asian Armwrestling Championships in Petaling Jaya last month.

Calveen won the Right Hand and Left Hand events gold medals in the Senior +105kg category before topping it up by clinching the Overall Left-Hand title.

And now the national champion has vowed to do his best when he competes at the IFA World Armwrestling Championships in France in September.

“My target is emerge as champion in France and thus become the second world armwrestling champion from Malaysia,” said the 30-year-old in a recent interview.

The first to achieve the feat was another Sabahan, Joffey Jolly, who did it at Rumia, Poland in 2019.

Joffey, who won two golds at the Asian Championships, will also compete in the world championship in the Senior 70kg event.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s armwrestlers at the Asian Championships were treated to a dinner to celebrate the outstanding achievement of winning a total of 12 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals.

The event organiser, Nesurey P. Lojuyo, said the programme held at Lundouz Kaeaoke Lounge & Cafe on July 9 was to appreciate state athletes’ efforts made at the Asian championships held at Paradigm Mall.

Coach Jolly Johnson who was unable to attend due to family commitment, advised the state athletes to continue with their training in preparation for future tournaments, according to Nesurey.

“I want to thank Hii Pee Kiong for sponsoring the dinner and also Fenny Justin of Daddy Ben for the cake.

“At the same time, we were honoured with the presence of several bodybuilding athletes including Geinod Lozitin, Mark Mogindol, Billy George Jinawat, Breeezy Alfred Dennis and Jod Angul.

“Apart from the dinner celebration, there were various games organised to make the night even merrier where cash prizes was up for grabs,” she said on Monday.

Also present was Sabah Armwrestling Association secretary Andrew Wong.