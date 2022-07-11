CovidNow: Malaysia records 3,264 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

KUCHING (July 11): The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 3,264 yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This was a huge increase compared to the 2,799 new infections recorded on Saturday.

To date, Malaysia has a cumulative total of 4,595,974 cases.

There were still 35,882 active cases nationwide, as of yesterday.

In Sarawak, 46 new Covid-19 infections were recorded yesterday, bringing the state’s total cases to 308,379.

There were still 358 active cases in the state, as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 49.3 per cent yesterday.

This was the fourth lowest in the country, which national rate was 61.9 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Perak (61 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (60.9 per cent), Sabah (59.4 per cent), Melaka (57.3 per cent), Labuan (57.1 per cent), Penang (48.5 per cent), Perlis (42.1 per cent) and Pahang (35.8 per cent).