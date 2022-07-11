DCCI leader urges Dayak youths to adopt smart farming methods

KUCHING (July 11): Dayak youths are encouraged to adopt modern and smart farming methods for greater profits and as a lucrative source of income.

The call came from Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary-general Libat Langub, who said many from the community’s younger generation view farming as not being as ‘trendy’ compared to other jobs.

“They do not want to be soaked in soil and get dirty (hence) they do not want to be involved in farming,” he lamented when closing a two-day fertigation technology training course, held together with DCCI’s homestay operations, management and digital marketing training programme for 30 Dayak entrepreneurs, here yesterday.

Libat noted that the state government has been advocating the use of smart farming technology and Internet of Things (IoT) which incorporated new methods of farming such as fertigation and hydrophonic.

He observed that these new methods are in line with the digital-age of the younger generation and may not even involve the soil and be dirty.

“I really hope that this is one of the ways our younger Dayaks can think out of the box or have (a) shift in our thinking. With this farming concept, we hope our Dayak youths will embrace it and make a living out of it,” he said.

He added the government has forecast that the monthly income of agricultural families will be greatly increased from RM2,500 to RM6,000 using such methods.

He also reminded Dayak entrepreneurs of the current food shortage around the whole world, with Malaysia facing a shortage of livestock and eggs, de-valuation of currency and relying on food imports.

“We hope by helping ourselves and the government to participate in smart farming, we will not only be able to plant vegetables for our own consumption but we can also earn income from there.

“We also want our Dayak community to not just compliment the government’s efforts but to understand smart farming technology. In this way, we will be able to assist the state government in fulfilling its objective as outlined under the agricultural sector of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Under this plan, the use of technology and prioritisation of R&D will enable Sarawak to meet the targeted outcomes and measures that are set to be achieved by 2030,” he added.