Duo cheats death after pickup truck skids and lands in drain in Miri

MIRI (July 11): A man and a woman cheated death after the pickup truck they were travelling in skidded and landed in a drain at Jalan Jee Foh 2 in Taman Yakin here last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of six from the Miri Central fire station was despatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 9.18pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found an accident had occurred involving a pickup truck which had skidded and entered the opposite lane before crashing into a car and landed in a drain.

“All victims have been extricated from the wrecked vehicles by members of the public before the arrival of the firefighters,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam added that the female passenger was later sent to Miri Hospital by the public for further treatment.

Meanwhile, both male drivers in their 30s sustained minor injuries and were given treatment by paramedics at the scene.

The operation ended at 9.44pm.