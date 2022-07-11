Family of four killed in accident near Roban junction

SIBU (July 11): A family of four, including two toddlers were killed in an accident involving a car and a trailer lorry near Roban junction along Jalan Saratok-Sarikei today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, the deceased were a 30-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and two male toddlers aged four and one.

The spokesperson said a team of rescuers from Saratok fire station was rushed to the scene after

receiving a distress call at 6.53am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a trailer lorry and a car.

“All four victims travelling in the car were trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The lorry driver escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the rescuers managed to extricate the victims from the car by using special tools.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the police for further action, he added.

The operation ended at 9.31am.