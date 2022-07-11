GPS confident of recapturing at least one Sibu seat in GE15, says Senator

SIBU (July 11): There is a positive vibe for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win back at least one of the two parliamentary seats in Sibu from the opposition in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said Senator Robert Lau.

He pointed out that GPS with its Sarawak agenda stood a better chance of winning this time around compared to GE14.

However, he said it was “hard to say” which of the two seats – Lanang and Sibu – GPS felt it had a better chance of capturing.

Both parliamentary seats are currently held by Alice Lau and Oscar Ling, both of Democratic Action Party (DAP), respectively

“There is always hope and the signs are good to win. Again, when it comes to election, it is very hard to predict. Definitely this GE15, it will be better than GE14 for GPS.

“The situation has changed, it used to be BN (Barisan Nasional) under the then very ‘unpopular’ prime minister.

“(But) GPS is by itself (now) and the Sarawak agenda is stronger, and DAP’s position is not as strong as during GE14. So the chances of winning is there, much better than GE14,” he said.

Lau, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch chairman, said this when met after officiating at the closing of Sibu Closed 2022 at SMK Sacred Heart here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the focus during the general election is more on national issues, Sarawakians are now looking at who is protecting the state’s rights and negotiating for the return of autonomy in matters such as education and health.

“People will be able to evaluate which is best for Sarawak. If you only follow West Malaysia party’s instructions and don’t put Sarawak first, then people still reject you,” he said, referring to the DAP.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan had predicted that GPS could deliver at least 28 parliamentary seats in GE15.

He said this is because GPS’ backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is expected to sweep all Malay-Melanau majority parliamentary seats, while its Dayak candidates are also expected to perform well.