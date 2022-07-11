Kit Siang: More should speak up on what has gone wrong in Malaysia’s nation building

KUCHING (July 11): More Malaysians should speak up in the search for answers as to what has gone wrong in Malaysia’s six decades of nation-building, said Democratic Action Party veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang.

The Iskandar Puteri MP noted that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and former federal finance minister Tun Dr Abdul Daim Zainuddin had spoken up on the subject matter.

“Abang Johari said Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s proposal on a new Malaysia Agreement should never be brought up as what is needed is the implementation of the conditions enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which was fundamental to the establishment of Malaysia and the results of the Inter-Governmental Committee report,” he said in a statement today.

Lim recalled that Abdul Daim had questioned about Putrajaya’s over-reach into business and the increasing dominance of government-linked companies (GLCs) in the economy.

It is noted that the GLCs and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) ecosystem presently constitutes RM445 billion or 25 per cent of Bursa Malaysia’s market capitalisation.

He quoted Abdul Daim as saying that the spirit of the New Economic Policy should not see the government competing with the private sector as governments are not entrepreneurs and “do not know how to do business”.

He said the former finance minister was worried, looking at how the government had been getting more involved in GLCs and GLICs, and how the federal budget was being managed.

“Monthly salaries in GLCs and GLICs have gone up from RM30,000 a month in his time to RM1 million a month at present. A big concern of Daim is Malaysia’s borrowings to fund government subsidies and a bloated administration,” Lim said.

He also quoted Abdul Daim as saying: “Our financial situation is serious. Pensions, salaries for civil servants are high and debt servicing is high. And according to the civil servants themselves, by 2030 our debt servicing alone will be RM200 billion a year.”

Lim said Abdul Daim had also pointed out that politicians in Malaysia were expanding the civil service to gain more votes.

He said the former finance minister had also raised concern on the quality of education in Malaysia and how it affected the country’s competitiveness against other Southeast Asian nations.

“Abdul Daim said Malaysia’s education system had failed and the inclusion of religious studies into the education syllabus had not helped.

“He said back in his time, they undertook religious studies after school in the afternoon once a month, and it did not make them any less Muslim,” said Lim.

Making the matter worse, he said despite a decade of the 1MDB multi-billion dollar financial scandal, not a single Umno and BN minister or leader had ever condemned it.

As such, he said Malaysia needs more people to speak up on what had gone in Malaysia’s nation-building that Malaysians cannot leverage on the virtues and values of the great civilisations that meet in Malaysia and develop the country’s potential to the fullest.

“We need more Malaysians to speak up in the search for answers as to what has gone wrong in Malaysia’s six decades of nation-building, whether Malaysia can be saved before Malaysia’s centennial and becomes a world-class great nation instead of becoming a failed state,” Lim added.