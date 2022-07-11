Man arrested following discovery of woman’s body in Mukah resort

MUKAH (July 11): A 52-year-old man was arrested by the police following the discovery of a woman’s body in a room of a resort in Mukah yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the suspect was detained at a house in Mukah at 1.40pm yesterday.

Muhammad Rizal said the suspect, who was the victim’s acquaintance, was the last person seen meeting the victim before her death.

“The case is considered solved with the arrest of the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was a 44-year-old single mother with two children who resided in Sibu.

“The victim had checked-in the resort on the evening of July 9 with her children,” he said.

Muhammad Rizal said police received an information regarding a local woman who was found dead in a room of a resort at 12.35pm yesterday.

“Following the information, the police team from the criminal investigation division went to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation on the victim’s body found that there are signs of internal injuries on the neck and left waist,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.