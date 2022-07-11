Motorcyclist killed in collision with fallen tree

MIRI (July 11): A 32-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a fallen tree at KM17 Jalan Bakam Persisiran Pantai.

Miri police chief Alexson Naga Chabu, who confirmed receiving a police report on the incident, said the deceased was identified as Mazwan Selan from Kampung Bakam here.

“The incident occurred when the victim was on his way to work at Jalan Miri Bypass from his home.

“While on his way, the victim did not notice that a tree had fallen across the road, and he was unable to avoid it,” he said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

Alexson added that following the police report, an investigation paper was opened by the district Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the case is still under investigation.