IPOH (July 11): Perikatan Nasional (PN) will be introducing its new logo for use in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this followed the suggestion made at the PN Supreme Council Meeting about two weeks ago to modify its logo.

“The current logo is already good but we will improve on it and there will be symbols to be used.

“So, a suitable logo will be introduced and the Election Commission to be notified on this,” he said when met by reporters at the Perak PN Aidiladha Kenduri Rakyat (People’s Feast) in Kampung Manjoi, here, today.

Earlier, he was asked to comment on PAS indicating that PAS would not using the PN logo and its own ‘full moon’ logo for its candidates in GE15.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang reportedly said that the party would be using a new, suitable symbol for its candidates in the coming GE.

Muhyiddin said PAS had informed on it wanting to look for a more suitable logo for PN and this was being worked out by the coalition’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

On July 3, PAS deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said that the decision on use of the PN logo in GE15 had not been finalised yet. — Bernama