S4S questions motive of ‘outsiders’ in proposing new Malaysia Agreement

MIRI (July 11): Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) has voiced suspicion on the motive of ‘outsiders’ in proposing a new Malaysia Agreement, saying the check and balance for things related to Sarawak’s administration should not be influenced by outside parties.

S4S founder Eric Chin said the movement is adamant that the existing Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is a valid agreement, and that “what is enshrined in the Agreement is also enshrined in the Malaysian Constitution.”

“Nothing needs to be enacted except to give rights to the federated partners and its implementation in accordance with the law,” he said in a press statement, adding the rights of Sarawak as enshrined in MA63 can only be protected through a referendum.

He also said that S4S if of the belief that only the people of Sarawak, through local parties, can fight for the rights and fate of Sarawak.

“If a local party is given the power, then decisions can be made fairly and harmoniously without waiting for the ‘final decision’ from outsiders. Thus, S4S will continue to stand firm with its ‘no Malaya party in Sarawak DUN’ policy,” he added.

On July 2, Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan suggested that the Sabah Barisan leadership propose a new Malaysia Agreement as a more concrete way forward towards realising the Sabah’s rights and demands enshrined under MA63.

Mohamad had said the new agreement needed to be underpinned by a new spirit, context and aspirations in restoring the rights and interests of Sabah, and at the same time, strengthening the Federation of Malaysia.

The proposal has drawn support from some quarters in Sabah, but has been branded as “a crazy idea” and “nonsense” by Sarawakian ministers namely Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, respectively.