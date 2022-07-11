Sabah records 164 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): Sabah recorded 164 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 44 cases from the day before.

However, state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun cautioned the decrease in infections did not necessarily mean improvement, as the number of test samples during the weekends are usually lower than weekdays.

“The daily figure is lower with only 1,465 test samples collected even though the positivity rate is high at 14.5 per cent.”

Masidi said more districts recorded a decrease in cases, compared to districts that saw an increase.

He said Sandakan and Lahad Datu have dropped from 23 and 12 cases respectively on Sunday to zero infections today.

“Penampang also recorded a significant decrease from 30 to 13 cases,” he noted.

However, Masidi said Kota Kinabalu reported an increase of 16 cases to 120, and said that 71.6 per cent of the new cases in the state’s capital were sporadic infections — a sign of high risk of infection.

“The number of infections will continue to rise if we do not observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health advice.”

Meanwhile, 15 districts recorded zero new infections, including Kota Belud, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Sipitang.

Of the 164 cases, 163 were in Category 1 and 2, and one case in Category 4.