Sarawak Muslims observe Hari Raya Aidiladha after two-year hiatus

KUCHING (July 11): Muslims here and in Serian converged yesterday for Aidiladha prayers and ritual sacrifice – the first time in two years – amid the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

At Masjid Darul Ehsan, Kampung Haji Baki in Batu Kitang here, mosque committee chairman Hamzah Idi said four cows were slaughtered for distribution among the villagers.

Two of the cows were contributed by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang while the other two were donated by individuals, he said.

“Our mosque committee consists of 25 people (for the sacrificial ritual) assisted by the mosque’s ‘qariah’ (female reciters) members.

“We will also assist anyone who delivers their cows and goats here to be sacrificed until Wednesday,” he told The Borneo Post when met.

In Serian, the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dana Kita Serian Zone offered four cattle for sacrifice, to be distributed to 200 recipients from Kampung Hulu and Kampung Siantan, as well as 20 individuals and those taking part in the ritual sacrifice and distribution of meat.

The activity was carried out at Kampung Hilir in Serian, and according to its coordinator Mohd Hadi Moss, it began at 11am involving 60 mosque and village committee members.

“Out of the four cows, three were managed by Usrah Serian while the other one was managed by Serian Zone Pertubuhan Kebajikan Dana Kita.

“With the relaxation of SOPs, the response and contribution for this year’s Aidiladha are very encouraging,” Hadi said.

Hadi also said the highlight of the event will take place today (July 11), where the Serian Division level Ibadah Korban event will take place at the divisional mosque at 7am, with nine cows sacrificed for distribution to three state constituencies in Serian.

Meanwhile, cattle wholesaler Malik Adenan expressed relief with the encouraging sales of cows and goats this year, saying he had been delivering customers’ orders days before and throughout Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“During the pandemic, the korban ritual could not be carried out. Now that the situation is back to normal, we are able to resume business and the demand is notably higher compared to 2020, despite the fact that the price for cows and goats has increased a little,” he said when met while on his way to Kota Samarahan to deliver the cows.

MIS had earlier issued a guideline for the implementation of Hari Raya Aidiladha sacrificial rituals this year, stating that those who wish to perform it need to obtain a slaughter permit from the state veterinary office or any district veterinary office.

It said the supplier must have a Veterinary Health Certificate from the state veterinary office or any district veterinary office, where the mosque or surau’s organising committee is required to prepare and supervise areas for conducting sacrificial ritual.

These include the slaughtering, slicing, cutting, weighing and packing areas as well as areas for distribution to participants and recipients.

The council also informed that the slaughter site must not be situated close to the drain and also to require permission from the local authorities.