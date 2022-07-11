Sarawak records 326 cases in Epid Week 27

KUCHING (July 11): Sarawak recorded a total of 326 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 27, a slight decline compared to the 335 in the previous Epid week.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Kuching district remained Sarawak’s most affected district as it recorded 137 cases compared to the 114 in Epid Week 26.

The committee added districts recording double-digit cases in Epid Week 27 were Miri with 60 cases, Sibu (43), Bintulu (21) and Samarahan (14).

Districts recording single-digit cases during Epid Week 27 are: Sarikei (8); five cases each in Limbang and Kapit; four each in Bau and Lubok Antu; three cases each in Serian, Simunjan and Meradong; two cases each in Dalat, Kanowit, Sri Aman, Lundu and Asajaya; and one each in Tebedu, Tatau, Selangau, Marudi, Beluru and Pakan.

The state also recorded three deaths during Epid Week 27, with two were recorded in Sibu Division while one in Miri Division.

Other divisions did not record any Covid-19 deaths in Week 27.