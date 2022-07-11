Search for missing toddler widens

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): The search for missing toddler, Jude Angel Jeremy, had been widened on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Department stated that the 18-month-old child went missing from her home at Kampung Saliwangan Baru, Mile 66, Beaufort on July 6.

The search and rescue operation involved two groups along the river on a boat from Mile 60 to the mouth of the Padas River some 63 kilometers away, as well as along the bushes and oil palm plantations involving a radius of 7km from the control post.

This is the third missing children case reported in Sabah last weekend.

A seven-year-old boy, said to be mentally challenged, was found safe after he was reported missing at Kampung Jawa Lanut in Tawau on Sunday.

Another victim, a three-year-old boy who was reported missing inside a jungle at Kampung Kuridak Gerama in Beaufort on Saturday, was found dead by a rescue team on Sunday morning.

In an unrelated incident, a house was 70 percent burnt in a fire at Kg Ampilan Darat Kunak at noon on Monday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in a road accident involving a Toyota Hilux which rammed a road shoulder at Kg Liwagu Jalan Mesilou Kundasang Ranau on Sunday evening.