Senator predicts GE15 between May and July next year

SIBU (July 11): Senator Robert Lau predicts that the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held between May and July next year.

“Politics has always been very fluid. By default, I will still say that election will (be held) next year – May, June, July,” Lau told The Borneo Post after officiating at the closing of Sibu Closed 2022 at SMK Sacred Heart here yesterday.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch chairman believed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is unlikely to call for an early election unless if something very specific happened.

“I will still hold the position of (GE15 will be called) next year unless and until something very specific and imminent that pushes the prime minister to call for an election.

“Otherwise, he will try to hold on until the end of term. As of now, he has managed to hold it on,” he said.

Asked on his rationale that the GE15 is unlikely this year, he said the person who calls for an election is the prime minister and he will not want to call for an election early when things are still very unstable.

“Will it make it better if we have it now than later? For the prime minister and those who are ministerial positions, they will probably say not really; won’t make much difference so let’s wait and see.

“Wait it out, hopefully for the economy to turn around a bit (and for the) inflation to cool down more,” Lau said.

On Sept 13, 2021, the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish bipartisan cooperation covering the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

On June 2, a committee member of the MOU’s negotiation and implementation Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the MOU has no “expiry date”.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said the MOU had merely stated that the government and Pakatan had agreed not to hold the GE15 before July 31.

“The MOU has no expiry date, many who misunderstand need to be corrected. What was agreed was that the GE15 cannot be held before July 31.

“But the MOU with the members of Parliament, including the opposition, with the government, specifically the prime minister has no expiry date and the MOU provides backing for the PM until Parliament is dissolved. Upon dissolution, it’s up to the prime minister and the leadership to decide,” he was quoted as saying.